Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Level on points in the upper echelons of the A-League standings, Sydney FC and Adelaide United square off at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Reds head into the game on a three-match losing streak against the hosts and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Sydney FC returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to an emphatic 5-0 victory at Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

They have now won five of their last eight games since March 3, while losing twice and picking up one draw.

With 31 points from 23 games, Sydney FC are currently third in the A-League table, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors in fourth place.

Like the hosts, Adelaide United ended their winless run last time out as they beat Macarthur 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Reds failed to taste victory in four consecutive games, picking up one point from a possible 12.

While Adelaide United will look to keep the juggernaut rolling, next up is an opposing side who have won each of the last three meetings between the teams since April 2021.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head

Sydney boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 57 encounters between the sides. Adelaide United have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Sydney FC Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Adelaide United Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Team News

Sydney FC

Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo and Chris Zuvela are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Suspended: None

Adelaide United

The Reds remain without Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov and Mohamed Toure, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov, Mohamed Toure

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Liam McGing, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Luciano Narsingh; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Javi Lopez, Isaías, Alexandar Popovic, Joshua Cavallo; Joe Caletti, Juande Prados, Zach Clough; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Asad Kasumovic

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

With both sides level on points in the standings, we expect a cagey affair with little goalmouth action. Sydney FC have been solid at home of late and we predict they will come away with all three points and extend their streak against the visitors.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-0 Adelaide United

Edited by Peter P