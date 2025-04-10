Sydney FC vs Auckland FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Sydney will host Auckland at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and have work to do if they are to secure playoff football, as they sit sixth in the table with 33 points from 22 matches.

Ad

They picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory away at Adelaide United in their last league outing, with Patryck Klimala scoring a brace before Adrien Segecic came off the bench to score the winner at the death.

Auckland, meanwhile, have enjoyed a remarkable debut season and continue to push for the A-League Premiership title despite recent struggles. They played out a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last time out, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Felipe Gallegos strike before their opponents leveled the scores early in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors remain atop the league standings with 46 points. They are five points above second-placed Western United and will be looking to retain that advantage in the final weeks of the regular season.

Sydney vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between Sydney and Auckland following their maiden encounter earlier in the campaign, which the Black Knights won 1-0 via a late winner from Nando Pijnaker.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five matches across all competitions.

Auckland have conceded 21 goals in the Australian top flight this season. Only Melbourne City (20) have shipped fewer.

Sydney are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the A-League this season with a goal tally of 47.

Ad

Sydney vs Auckland Prediction

The Sky Blues have lost two of their last three matches after going undefeated in their previous nine. They have also struggled for results on home turf of late, winning just one of their last five but remain slight favorites heading into the weekend clash.

Auckland are undefeated in their last 11 matches, although four of their last five have ended in draws. They have won three of their last four away games but may have to settle for a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Sydney 1-1 Auckland

Sydney vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More