Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2023

Sydney FC will welcome Brisbane Roar to the Sydney Football Stadium for a matchday 17 fixture in the Australian A-League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend. Max Burgess's 16th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Brisbane Roar fell to a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners on home turf. Marco Tulio and Jay O'Shea scored first-half goals to ensure both sides went into the break level. Beni Nkololo scored the match-winner from the spot in the 69th minute.

The defeat left them in 10th spot, having garnered 16 points from as many matches. Sydney FC sit in fifth spot with 23 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 52 occasions in the past. Sydney FC lead 20-17, while 15 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 3-1 home win.

Brisbane Roar are winless in six league games, losing five games in this sequence, including the last three consecutively.

Sydney FC are on a three-game winning run.

Five of the last six head-to-head games hosted by Sydney FC have produced less than three goals, including each of the last four.

Brisbane Roar have the joint-second-best away defense in the league, having conceded 10 goals in seven games.

Sydney FC have the second-worst home record in the league this term, with just seven points garnered from as many matches.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Sydney FC have recovered from an inconsistent start to the campaign and have won their last three matches on the bounce. They will be looking to make it four successive wins to solidify their quest to qualify for the playoffs.

Brisbane Roar have struggled throughout the campaign and are winless in six league games, last registering a victory at the start of January.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



#SydneyIsSkyBlue | #SYDvBRI Your regular Thursday tweet that it is almost gameday and the weekend squad is IN Your regular Thursday tweet that it is almost gameday and the weekend squad is IN 🔔#SydneyIsSkyBlue | #SYDvBRI

The game is likely to be a low-scoring affair and we are backing Sydney FC to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-0 Brisbane Roar

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

