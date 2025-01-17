Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar go head-to-head in round 15 of the Australian A-League on Saturday morning. Ruben Zadkovich’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Allianz Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Sydney FC were denied a third win on the bounce last Wednesday when they played out a goalless draw with Wellington Phoenix at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

With that result, Ufuk Talay’s men have gone unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming three wins and three draws since losing back-to-back games against Central Coast Mariners and Western United back in December.

Sydney FC have picked up six wins and three draws from their 13 league games to collect 21 points and sit fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Macarthur.

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium last Saturday.

Zadkovich’s men have lost five games on the bounce and have failed to taste victory in their 12 league matches, losing 10 and claiming two draws so far.

With just two points from a possible 36, Brisbane Roar are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings, six points off 12th-placed Perth Glory.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Sydney FC boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Sydney are on a run of three back-to-back home victories, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once since a narrow 4-3 defeat against Western United on December 14.

Brisbane Roar have failed to win their last 16 competitive games, losing 13 and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers back in April.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Sydney will be excited to go up against an out-of-sorts Brisbane Roar side who have endured a forgettable campaign so far. We predict a one-sided affair at the Allianz Stadium, with Sydney claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Sydney FC 3-1 Brisbane Roar

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

