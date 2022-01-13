Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

Sydney FC are back in action with another A-League fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western United in the league last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The hosts eased past Macarthur FC by a 3-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident going into this match.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC Wilko is a happy captain after booking a spot in the Semi-Finals.



#SydneyIsSkyBlue Wilko is a happy captain after booking a spot in the Semi-Finals. 🎥 Wilko is a happy captain after booking a spot in the Semi-Finals.#SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/MM2pAx1Ft4

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 52 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FFA Cup last week and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Brisbane Roar gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar also have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Bobo

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar FT | Plenty of fight from a young squad in tough circumstances but no reward in our first Quarter Finalappearance. FT | Plenty of fight from a young squad in tough circumstances but no reward in our first Quarter Finalappearance. https://t.co/oxFEdsZIhL

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Nicholas Olsen, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Alex Parsons, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The away side has managed only one point in four league games and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Sydney FC are in a resurgent mood at the moment and will need to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. The hosts are in good form and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi