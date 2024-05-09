Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2023–24

Sydney FC will play host to Central Coast Mariners at Allianz Stadium in the first semi-final of the A-League Finals Series on Friday. The hosts were eliminated at this stage in the previous edition by Melbourne City 2-1.

Sydney FC crushed Macarthur FC 4-0 in the Elimination Finals to qualify for the semi-finals, with Slovak winger Robert Mak hitting a brace. The hosts finished fourth in the regular season, falling short of winning the title and will now focus on the Championship.

Sydney have won the competition a record five times but have been in search of their sixth title since 2020. They defeated Central Coast Mariners home and away in the regular season and will hope to extend that streak in the Finals Series.

Central Coast Mariners finished atop the regular season standings with 55 points to clinch their third A-League Premiership. They earned direct qualification to the Finals Series semi-finals without playing in the Elimination Finals.

The visitors last defeated Sydney in December 2022 in a league match (2-1) at the Industree Group Stadium. However, their last success at Allianz Stadium dates back to January 2022 in the Australia Cup (0-1). Central Coast Mariners are eying a double following their success in the regular season.

Sydney FC are unbeaten in their last five matches at home, winning four times, drawing once and scoring 16 goals.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Sydney have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes against Central Coast Mariners in all competitions.

Sydney FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners News

Sydney FC

Sydney FC will miss the services of four players due to injuries, notably Gus Hoefsloot. The goalkeeper has been sidelined until June with a meniscal tear. Attacking midfielder Joseph Lacey, and wingers Nathan Amanatidis and Joe Lolley will also miss the clash.

Injury: Gus Hoefsloot, Joseph Lacey, Nathan Amanatidis and Joe Lolley.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Central Coast Mariners

Right-back Sasha Kuzevski has been sidelined with a knee injury while left-back Noah Smith has been passed unfit for the game. Right-winger Ángel Torres has been suspended.

Injury: Sasha Kuzevski and Noah Smith

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Ángel Torres.

Unavailable: None.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted Xls

Sydney FC (4-2-3-1): Andrew Redmayne (GK), Joel King, Hayden Matthews, Jack Rodwell, Rhyan Grant, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Hollman, Luke Brattan, Jaiden Kucharski, Róbert Mak, Anthony Cáceres

Central Coast Mariners (4-2-2): Danny Vukovic (GK), Jacob Farrell, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltak, Mikael Doka, Miguel Di Pizio, Brad Tapp, Max Balard, Christian Theoharous, Ryan Edmondson, Joshua Nisbet

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Sydney will make the most of their impressive home form to stop the visitors. With 31 wins against 18, the hosts will hope to extend their domination.

Central Coast Mariners are set to face a critical test to prove their credentials for the Championship title. Winning this game would come as a huge boost, but we expect Sydney FC to triumph narrowly.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners