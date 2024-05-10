Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League Playoffs 2023-24

Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners go head-to-head at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the playoff semi-finals on Friday. Mark Jackson’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of clinching the AFC Cup crown and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sydney FC turned in a performance of the highest quality as they thrashed Macarthur 4-0 in the playoffs Elimination Final last Saturday.

Ufuk Talay‘s side have now won three of their last four outings, including a 7-1 steamrolling of Perth Glory in their final game of the regular season on April 28.

Sydney FC enjoyed a solid campaign in the regular season, finishing fourth in the A-League table with 41 points from 27 matches.

Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners became the first Australian side to win the AFC Cup as they secured a 1-0 victory over Lebanon outfit Al-Ahed in last Sunday’s final.

This was in keeping with their superb domestic campaign as Jackson’s men finished at the top of the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Wellington Phoenix.

The Mariners head into the weekend on a run of seven wins in their last eight outings, with a 1-1 draw against FK Abdysh-Ata Kant on April 17 being the exception.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-To-Head

With 28 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Sydney boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Sydney are on a four-game winning streak against the Mariners, scoring 11 goals and conceding six since a 2-1 loss in December 2022.

Sydney FC Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Central Coast Mariners Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Sydney FC

The hosts will be without the services of Joseph Lacey, Gus Hoefsloot, Nathan Amanatidis and Joe Lolley, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Joseph Lacey, Gus Hoefsloot, Nathan Amanatidis, Joe Lolley

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners

Noah Smith and Sasha Kuzevski are currently recuperating from injuries and will play no part in Friday’s game.

Injured: Noah Smith, Sasha Kuzevski

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI:

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Rhyan Grant, Hayden Matthews, Jack Rodwell, Joel King; Corey Hollman, Luke Brattan, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Max Burgess; Robert Mak, Anthony Caceres

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Vukovic; Storm Roux, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltak, Jacob Farrell; Mikael Doka, Maximilien Balard, Brad Tapp, Christian Theoharous; Alou Kuol, Joshua Nisbet

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The last eight meetings between Sydney and the Mariners have produced a combined 36 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Allianz Stadium.

We predict the Mariners will do enough to hold out for a share of the spoils, leaving all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Central Coast Mariners