Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

The Australia Cup is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Sydney FC on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC finished in eighth place in the A-League standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side failed to meet expectations in the AFC Champions League and will need to make amends in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table last season and have been impressive in recent months. The Mariners suffered a 3-1 defeat against Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 25 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 15 victories against Sydney FC and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for Sydney FC. Central Coast Mariners were thoroughly outclassed on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Sydney FC have a point to prove

Sydney FC

Sydney FC have parted ways with as many as 15 players since the end of their previous league campaign. Milos Ninkovic, Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, and Trent Buhagiar have left the club and will not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have also lost several players in recent months and will need to replenish their squad ahead of the new season. The Mariners will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; James Donachie, Alex Wilkinson, Connor O'Toole, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Patrick Yazbek, Max Burgess; Patrick Wood, Adam Le Fondre

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



Download all of our new fixtures straight into your calendar



#SydneyIsSkyBlue The draw is out. It's time to lock in those big games.Download all of our new fixtures straight into your calendar keepup.roktcalendar.com/sydney-fc The draw is out. It's time to lock in those big games.Download all of our new fixtures straight into your calendar keepup.roktcalendar.com/sydney-fc#SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/Lxbp78KvbA

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Rizzo; Cameron Windust, Jacob Farrell, Thomas Aquilina, Storm Roux; Joshua Nisbet, Harrison Steele, Harry McCarthy; Sam Silvera, Beni Nkololo, Jason Cummings

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Sydney FC have a new-look squad ahead of the new season but have managed to retain some of their big names. With Steve Corica back at the helm, the Sky Blues will be intent on putting their dismal 2021-22 campaign behind them.

Central Coast Mariners have been impressive over the past year but have also lost some of their best players over the past month. Sydney FC are currently the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far