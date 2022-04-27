Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Sydney FC face Jeonbuk Motors in their penultimate AFC Champions League group stage fixture on Thursday at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

The A-League team are without a win in four games so far and have been effectively ruled out of contention for the Round of 16. They faced back-to-back defeats to Yokohama F. Marinos in their previous outings.

Jeonbuk Motors, meanwhile, slipped to second place in the Group H standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Hoang Anh Gia Lai last time around. It is a crucial fixture for them, as they face first-placed Yokohama in their final group stage fixture, so they need to avoid dropping points in this game.

#ACL2022 @TheAFCCL



Lots of exciting fixtures for a spot in the Round of 16. Where are you watching these games from?🤔



Catch the action live: #ACL2022 East Matchday 5 time🍿Lots of exciting fixtures for a spot in the Round of 16. Where are you watching these games from?🤔Catch the action live: gtly.to/qs_gZzTRJ #ACL2022 East Matchday 5 time🍿Lots of exciting fixtures for a spot in the Round of 16. Where are you watching these games from?🤔📺 Catch the action live: gtly.to/qs_gZzTRJ https://t.co/tXUsb6Jlwc

Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns three times in the group stage of the AFC Champions League so far. Two meetings came in the 2020 edition of the tournament, while they played out a goalless draw in the campaign opener earlier this month.

Sydney FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W.

Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Sydney FC

Chris Zuvela and Luke Brattan are out with ACL injuries, while Michael Zullo has also not played due to an undisclosed injury. Alex Wilkinson became the latest casualty for the Australian side with a foot injury and has returned to Sydney for treatment.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



Catch up on the night's action below

#YFMvSYD #ACL2022 #SydneyIsSkyBlue A gallant second half effort proves not enough as Japanese champions Yokohama F-Marinos down Sydney FC 3-0 in Vietnam.Catch up on the night's action below A gallant second half effort proves not enough as Japanese champions Yokohama F-Marinos down Sydney FC 3-0 in Vietnam.Catch up on the night's action below ⬇️#YFMvSYD #ACL2022 #SydneyIsSkyBlue

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela, Alex Wilkinson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors

Yong Lee has not played a single game in the competition thus far, so his involvement in the game is doubtful. Min-kyu Song missed the last game with a shoulder injury picked up against HAGL last week and faces a late fitness test.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: Min-kyu Song, Yong Lee.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XIs

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne (GK); James Donachie, Ben Warland, Harry Van Der Saag, Connor O'Toole; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Luciano Narsingh; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre.

Jeonbuk Motors (3-4-3): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Choi Bo-kyung, Jin-Seop Park; Takahiro Kunimoto, Lee Seung-Gi, Kim Jin-Kyu, Lee You-hyeon; Kim Bo-kyung, Moon Seon-min, Modou Barrow.

Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Sydney have been able to find the back of the net just once in four games in the competition but have conceded five times, with four of them coming in the last two games against Yokohama.

Jeonbuk, meanwhile, have also scored just three goals in four games but have made them count with two wins to their name. They have kept three clean sheets in this period, which has helped them maintain their unbeaten status in the competition.

Sydney lost their captain and defender Alex Wilkinson to an injury, which might impact their performance. The in-form Jeonbuk should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Jeonbuk Motors.

Edited by Bhargav