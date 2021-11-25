Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sydney FC take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams made unflattering starts to their campaigns and will need to step up this weekend.

Macarthur FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have blown hot and cold for much of the past year. The Bulls played out a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and have a point to prove in this game.

Sydney FC are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and were held to a 0-0 stalemate by their local rivals last week. The home side reached the A-League Grand Final earlier this year and will want to go a step further this season.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Sydney FC ended the game with ten men and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo remains a fitness concern for Sydney FC and might not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in this week's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Adam Federici announced his retirement last month and will not be a part of Macarthur FC's campaign. The Bulls have a new-look squad and will need to step up against Sydney FC.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Macarthur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Tomislav Uskok; James Meredith, Charles M'Mombwa, Jordon Mutch, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Ulises Davila

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Sydney FC have been impressive in the A-League in recent years and have not made many changes to their squad this season. The likes of Trent Buhagiar and Adam Le Fondre have delivered for the hosts in the past and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Macarthur FC have endured a tumultuous period off the pitch and will need sporting success to bring some stability to the club. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi