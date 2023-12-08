Sydney FC vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Sydney FC will play host to Macarthur FC at Allianz Stadium in the A-League Men on Saturday.

Sydney are assured of qualification for the AFC Champions League 2 after winning the 2023 Australia Cup. That is a major achievement to start the new season with. The hosts hold the record of the highest number of Championship titles (five) as well as that of the Premiership (four). However, they have not won the top flight since 2020.

The Sky Blues have won twice and lost four times in the new season, which leaves them eighth in the standings with six points. After two consecutive home defeats, Sydney FC got back to winning ways with a 3-2 success against Perth Glory in their last outing at Allianz Stadium. They will hope to stretch it to two straight wins.

Macarthur are enjoying a dream start to the season, looking starkly different from last campaign’s squad. They finished bottom of the table last season – one of their worst campaigns ever. However, they are in a better shape this term thanks to seven new signings, including Brazilian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues.

The Bulls sit third with 12 points, two behind the top spot, following three wins and three draws. They are unbeaten thus far. The visitors emerged victorious 3-0 in their last visit to Sydney. The sides’ previous clash at Allianz Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw. The last time Sydney defeated Macarthur at home (2-0) was in December 2021.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Macarthur.

Sydney have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Macarthur.

Sydney have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Macarthur have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Sydney have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Macarthur have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Sydney – W-L-W-L-L, Macarthur – W-W-D-D-W.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur Prediction

Joe Lolley has been the bright spot in the hosts’ up field struggles, scoring three times. Sydney have been unable to replicate their impressive form from the cup competition in the league. However, another victory could revive their confidence.

Matthew Millar has been outstanding in attack, netting three times for Macarthur while captain Ulises Dávila has racked up three assists.

Macarthur are expected to come out on top based on form.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Macarthur

Sydney FC vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sydney FC to score - Yes