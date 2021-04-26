Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Sydney host Melbourne Victory at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the A-League on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways.

The defending champions have drawn their last three games and remain stuck in fourth place. They are four points off leaders Melbourne City, who also have a game in hand.

With the league phase fast drawing to a close, Steve Corica's side might not repeat last year's feat, but are still in with a shout at retaining their Finals Series title, which they're looking sure to qualify for.

On the contrary, the Boys in Blue are second from bottom after a tough campaign, having racked up just 14 points from 17 games.

However, they're coming off the back of a pulsating 5-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers. In securing that win, they demonstrated a fearsome attacking instinct which wasn't obvious until now.

If Melbourne are able to play with the same intensity against Sydney, it's going to be another entertaining encounter for viewers.

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory Head-To-Head

There have been 54 clashes between the sides, with Sydney narrowly edging ahead with 19 wins to Melbourne's 16.

They last clashed as recently as the beginning of this month, with Sydney running out 3-0 victors in Melbourne.

Sydney Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Melbourne Victory Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Sydney

Returning striker Adam Le Fondre is still in quarantine and will not be available for selection yet. However, the club announced recently that he'll be able to participate in the final four games of their season.

But in another selection boost for Corica, full-back Rhyan Grant is back in the squad after serving his suspension. He might slot right back into his XI, relegating Harry Van der Saag to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne Victory

Tony Popovic is set to have Adama Traore back in the squad following his suspension. He might come straight back into the starting XI, replacing Brandon Lauton.

It might be the only change we see in Melbourne for this clash as the manager may not tweak his side much from the last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Sydney (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Joel King; Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic; Kosta Barbarouses, Bobo.

Melbourne Victory (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Dylan Ryan, Adama Traore; Jake Brimmer, Jacob Butterfield; Callum McManaman, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami; Rudy Gestede.

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney are the favorites on paper but Melbourne cannot be taken for granted after the last game.

Of course, it might be a false dawn, but the Boys in Blue will enter the match full of confidence, and they are likely to ruffle a few feathers. We expect this to be a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sydney 2-2 Melbourne Victory