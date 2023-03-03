Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Sydney FC host Melbourne Victory at the Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (March 4).

The two teams are heading in different directions. While the hosts are title chasers, the visitors are hoping to put a positive spin on their campaign following a tepid start to the season. Sydney are sixth with 24 points – 13 behind the top spot but only four points shy of second.

The Sky Blues finished eighth last season but remain the league’s most successful team with four Premiership and five Championship titles. After three successive wins, they slumped to a 3-2 defeat in their last league game against Melbourne City.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are looking to put their campaign back on track, but time is running out with only eight matchdays left. However, Melbourne's chances of qualifying for the playoffs remain intact, as they're six points adrift of the zone.

“We must stop dropping points,” says manager Tony Popovic.

Big V are languishing at the bottom of the standings with 18 points following five wins, three draws and nine defeats in 17 games. They drew 1-1 at home against Adelaide United before pulling off a 3-2 win over table-toppers Melbourne City.

Melbourne Victory, though, lost 2-1 at home to Sydney in their meeting agaisnt the hosts.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Melbourne.

The hosts have scored ten goals and conceded nine in their last five games against Melbourne.

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Melbourne have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away games.

Sydney have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Melbourne have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Sydney – L-D-W-W-W; Melbourne – D-W-L-W-L.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adam Le Fondre leads the hosts with six goals followed by Joe Lolley and Robert Mak with five goals apiece.

The visitors, meanwhile, have three players sidelined with injuries, but top scorer Bruno Fornaroli, with four goals, is available for selection. Sydney are the favourites based on their better recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Sydney 3-1 Melbourne

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sydney

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne Victory to score - Yes

