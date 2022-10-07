Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Sydney FC will entertain Melbourne Victory at Allianz Stadium in their A-League opener on Saturday.

Sydney lost their last three league games of the 2021-22 season and will be looking to return to winning ways here. Across all competitions, they signed off for the last season with a six-game losing streak. They made it to the quarter-finals of the Australia Cup but their campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat against semi-professional side Oakleigh Cannons in August.

Melbourne Victory finished second in the regular season in the 2021-22 A-League campaign, losing out to local rivals Melbourne City for pole position in the league table by one point. In the championship phase, they suffered a 4-1 defeat against eventual champions Western United.

They came up second-best against the Truganina-based team again in the Australia Cup round of 32 fixture, falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times across all competitions. Sydney have been the better side against their southern rivals with 22 wins to their name. Melbourne have picked up 17 wins while 20 games have ended in draws.

Melbourne Victory's 4-1 win in the last A-League meeting between the two sides at Saturday's venue in May was their first triumph against the Sky Blues 2019.

Sydney have picked up eight wins in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, with one game ending in a win for Melbourne and one game ending in a draw.

Sydney are winless in the A-League since April, with that win coming in their away game against Central Coast Mariners. Their last league win at home came against Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last 15 A-League games and will be looking to extend that run in this game.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney struggled in the final phase of the league campaign last season but impressed in their Australia Cup campaign with two wins. Boys in Blue, on the other hand, were eliminated in the very first game.

The visitors have added Nani to their ranks and his debut will be the biggest talking point of the game. Melbourne had the best defensive record (25 goals conceded) in the A-League last season and outscored the hosts 42-37.

Both teams might take it easy in the first game of the season but Melbourne should be able to secure a win given the way they finished last season.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Melbourne Victory

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne Victory to score first - Yes

