Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sydney FC take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in second place in the A-League standings and have been exceptional this season. The away side eased past Wellington Phoenix by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts have also been poor in the AFC Champions League and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne Victory and have won 21 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed 16 victories against Sydney FC and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-D

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Calem Nieuwenhof is also injured and will be unable to play his part this weekend.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela, Calem Nieuwenhof

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jake Brimmer made an impressive comeback last month and will be available against Sydney FC.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Connor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Max Burgess, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have excelled in the A-League so far and are in good form at the moment. The away side have won six of their last eight games and will look to build on their impressive streak this weekend.

Sydney FC have been given a reality check this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. Melbourne Victory have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Melbourne Victory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi