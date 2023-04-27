Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Sydney FC will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Sydney Football Stadium for a matchday 26 fixture in the Australian A-League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Brisbane Roar on Monday. Robert Mak and Adam Le Fondre scored in either half to inspire the win, with Joe Lolley providing both assists.

Newcastle Jets suffered a 3-1 defeat to Central Coast Mariners on home turf, despite taking the lead. Jausha Sotirio's ninth-minute strike put them ahead, but Samuel Silvera's brace and Marco Tulio's 69th-minute strike helped the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat saw them drop to the eighth spot in the table, having garnered 29 points from 25 games. Sydney FC sit in fifth spot with 35 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Newcastle Jets lead 27-10, while 12 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on New Year's Day 2023 when Sydney FC claimed a 2-0 away win.

Six of the last eight head-to-head clashes have seen both sides find the back of the net, with both exceptions coming in their two most recent meetings.

Newcastle Jets have managed just one win from their last seven away games.

Sydney FC have the joint-worst home record in the league this term, having garnered just 15 points from 12 games in front of their fans.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games hosted by Sydney FC have produced three goals or more, including each of the last four.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Sydney FC are firmly in the playoff spots and a win here would further cement their spot in the top six.

Newcastle Jets need maximum points to avoid falling further off the pace in their quest for the playoffs, although their poor away form leaves a lot to be desired.

We are backing Sydney FC to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in both halves

