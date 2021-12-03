Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sydney FC take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Jets held Western Sydney Wanderers to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will want a better result this weekend.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



Connected by colour and bonded by passion.



We’re ready for the new season. Are you?



#SydneyisSkyBlue | sydneyfc.com/Membership 💙 We are Sydney ⚽Connected by colour and bonded by passion.We’re ready for the new season. Are you? 💙 We are Sydney ⚽Connected by colour and bonded by passion.We’re ready for the new season. Are you?#SydneyisSkyBlue | sydneyfc.com/Membership https://t.co/A7a800V5kN

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Newcastle Jets and have won 29 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed nine victories against Sydney FC and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Sydney FC missed several chances on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-L

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo remains a fitness concern for Sydney FC and might not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in this week's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Sydney FC have largely failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and will need to pick up their first victory of the campaign this weekend. The hosts have good players at their disposal and will want to avoid another poor result.

Newcastle Jets have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency for the better part of the year and have a point to prove this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi