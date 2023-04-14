Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Sydney FC take on Perth Glory at the Allianz Stadium in round 24 of the A-League on Sunday (April 16). Separated by just one point in mid-table, a thrilling contest could ensue as both sides look to strengthen their stake for a playoff spot.

Sydney kept their playoffs race alive, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Adelaide United on Friday. That followed a pulsating 3-3 draw with Western United on April 1, which snapped their run of consecutive defeats.

With 29 points from 23 games, Sydney are sixth in the A-League one point and a place above Perth.

Perth, meanwhile, were denied successive wins for the first time since January, as they played out a goalless draw against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

Ruben Zadkovich has now gone four games without defeat, winning twice since a 2-1 loss to Western United at AAMI Park in March.

While Perth will look to return to winning ways and leapfrog Sydney in the standings, they're without an away win since edging out Central Coast Mariners 2-1 on October 23.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from their last 53 meetings, Sydney host a superior record in the fixture.

Perth have picked up ten wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine of their last ten home games against Perth, claiming eight wins since February 2016.

Perth have failed to win their last ten away games across competitions, losing seven times.

Sydney are without a win in four outings, picking up two points from a possible 12 since the first week of March.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

With just one point between Sydney and Perth, expect them to take a cautious approach as they look to strengthen their playoff hopes. However, the Sky Blues have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should come away with all three points, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Perth

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Perth's last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner in five of their last seven meetings.)

