Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2024

Sydney FC welcome Perth Glory to the Sydney Football Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Macarthur FC. The Bulls were reduced to 10 men following Ivan Vujica's 37th-minute red card but broke the deadlock in first-half injury time through Jed Drew. Macarthur were reduced to nine men midway through the second half but held on to claim maximum points.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, suffered a 4-3 defeat at home to Western United. Matthew Grimaldi, Riku Danzaki, Abel Walatee and Oli Lavale scored for the visitors while Adam Taggart's brace and David Williams' injury-time goal was not enough to complete a comeback.

The loss left the Glory rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 22 points from 26 games. Sydney FC are fifth on 38 points.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC have 32 wins to their name, Perth Glory were victorious on nine occasions while 12 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash a fortnight ago when the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sydney FC are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (six wins).

Perth Glory are winless in their last nine league games (six losses).

Six of Perth Glory's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Sydney FC's place in the playoff is guaranteed and Ufuk Talay's side will be aiming to end the regular campaign on a high in front of their fans. Their home form has been impressive, having not lost a home game for over four months.

Perth Glory, by contrast, have been the worst side in the league and have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games.

We are backing Sydney FC to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sydney FC 3-1 Perth Glory

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sydney FC to score over 1.5 goals