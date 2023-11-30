Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Sydney FC will welcome Perth Glory to the Sydney Football Stadium for an Australia A-League matchday six fixture on Saturday (December 2nd). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Western Sydney Wanderers. Zachary Sapsford scored the match-winner in the 72nd minute.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Brisbane Roar. All three goals came after the break, with Jay O'Shea scoring and providing an assist for the hosts while Aleksandar Susnjar scored a late consolation strike in the fourth minute of injury time.

The loss left the Glory in eighth spot in the table, having garnered four points from five games. Sydney FC are 10th with three points to their name.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC have been vastly superior with 31 wins to their name. Perth Glory were victorious on nine occasions, while 11 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Sydney FC claimed a 4-1 home win.

Four of Sydney FC's five league games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Perth Glory are winless in their last 13 away games, a run stretching back to October 2022. They have lost ten games in this run.

Four of Sydney FC's five league games this term have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Perth Glory have conceded at least two goals in four of their five league games this season.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Sydney FC and Perth Glory have not started the season at their best, with both sides currently occupying the lower rungs of the ladder. They have each won just one game so far but will each fancy their chances of notching another victory here.

Sydney FC are the favorites and have been historically superior to their visitors in previous head-to-head games. However, the Sky Blues will not take anything for granted.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Perth Glory

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sydney FC to score over 1.5 goals