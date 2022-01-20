Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Perth Glory on Friday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up in this match.

Perth Glory are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Brisbane Roar and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The hosts crashed out of the FFA Cup this week and have a point to prove in this game.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC Ninko and Alfie on target as we defeated Perth Glory in the 2019/20 Semi-Final. We lock horns with the Glory again this Saturday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. See you there.

#SydneyIsSkyBlue



Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Perth Glory and have won 29 out of 50 matches played between the two sides. Perth Glory have managed nine victories against Sydney FC and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Perth Glory squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-D

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Adam Le Fondre, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela, Adam Le Fondre, Calem Nieuwenhof

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Bobo

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Sydney FC have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and will need to step up to reclaim their league crown. The hosts have a few injury concerns to contend with and will need to dig deep to remain a force in the A-League.

Perth Glory have also struggled to meet expectations so far and will need a string of victories in the coming weeks. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Perth Glory

