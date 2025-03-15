Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix lock horns at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Giancarlo Italiano’s men suffering a heavy defeat against Western United.

Sydney FC turned in a resilient team display in midweek as they fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory over Jeonbuk in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Two clash and complete a 5-2 aggregate win over the South Korean outfit.

Ufuk Talay’s side now turn their focus to the A-League, where they secured a 2-0 victory against Macarthur on March 1 and are unbeaten in their last four games, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of February.

Sydney have picked up 29 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit seventh in the standings, two off the playoff qualifying places.

On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they suffered a 4-1 loss against Western United last time out.

Italiano’s men have now lost four back-to-back matches, conceding 12 goals and scoring twice, having gone unbeaten in the four games preceding this run.

With 19 points from 19 matches, Wellington Phoenix are currently 11th in the A-League standings but could move level on points with 10th-placed Central Coast Mariners with a win this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney FC hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 27 of the last 50 meetings between the two teams.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Sydney have lost just one of their last eight home games across all competitions while picking up five wins and two draws since late December.

Wellington have lost all but one of their most recent seven away matches, with a 2-1 victory at Macarthur on January 20 being the exception.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Sydney will be excited to go up against an out-of-sorts Wellington Phoenix side who have lost their last four games. Italiano’s men have struggled to grind out results on the road and we fancy Sydney to come away with maximum points at the Allianz Stadium.

Prediction: Sydney FC 3-0 Wellington Phoenix

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Sydney’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

