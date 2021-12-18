Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Sydney FC on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in 11th place in the A-League standings and are yet to win a league game this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 4-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets last week and cannot afford another debacle on Sunday.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 25 out of 43 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 13 victories against Sydney FC and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sydney FC. Wellington Phoenix were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo remains a fitness concern for Sydney FC and might not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last week's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan

Doubtful: Michael Zullo, Rhyan Grant

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Louis Fenton and Sam Sutton have made progress with their recoveries and will be included in the squad against Sydney FC. The away side has a fully-fit squad at its disposal and will want to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Callan Elliot; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio, Gary Hooper

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Sydney FC have largely failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and will need to pick up their first victory of the campaign this weekend. The hosts have good players at their disposal and will want to avoid another poor result.

Wellington Phoenix have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency for the better part of the year and have a point to prove this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

