Sydney FC vs Wellington Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Sydney FC will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Allianz Stadium on matchday 11 in the Australian A League on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 victory at Newcastle Jets on New Year's Day. First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre and Robert Mak inspired the visitors to victory. Wellington, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against Melbourne City despite taking an early lead.

David Ball put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, but Mathew Leckie equalised just two minutes later. Jamie Maclaren scored a brace after the break to help the visitors leave the Sky Stadium with all three points.

The defeat saw Phoenix drop to tenth in the standings, having accrued 11 points from ten games. Sydney, meanwhile, are sixth with 13 points.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 42 times, with Sydney leading 25-12, and six games drawn.

Their most recent meeting in February 2022 produced a 1-1 draw.

The last seven head-to-head games saw both teams score, with six games producing at least three goals.

Sydney have the second worst home record in the league this season, having garnered just four points from five games.

Wellington's ten league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Prediction

Sydney have had a stop-start season and have failed to build any consistency. Their home form has been poor, with the Sky Blues having the second-worst home record in the league.

Wellington, meanwhile, have been one of the most exciting teams in the league and have been involved in high-scoring and ento-end games. Their goal difference of zero highlights their expansive playing style, but it has been detrimental to their chances of making the playoffs. The spoils should be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sydney 2-2 Wellington

Sydney FC vs Wellington Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

