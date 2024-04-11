Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers will battle for three points in an Australian A-League round 24 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to Newcastle Jets in a game they ended with 10 men following Robert Mak's 37th-minute dismissal. Clayton Taylor, Reno Piscopo and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored for the Jets while Fabio Gomes scored a 45th-minute strike for Sydney.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brisbane Roar. Tom Aldred and Henry Hore scored either side of Dylan Pierias to guide their side to victory.

The loss left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 24 games. Sydney FC are fourth with 35 points to their name.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC have 17 wins to their name, Western Sydney Wanderers were victorious 11 times while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Sydney FC claimed a 4-1 away win.

The away side on the day has won the last six head-to-head games.

Nine of Western Sydney Wanderers, including each of the last seven, have produced three goals or more.

Ten of Sydney FC's last 11 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Western Sydney Wanderers' last six league games have witnessed more goals in the second half than the first.

Sydney FC are unbeaten in their last seven home games (five wins).

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Just one point separates the two sides in the table as they each seek to guarantee their spot in the Championship playoff. Sydney FC are the better-placed side in the table but Ufuk Talay's side have won just one of their last five games (two losses).

Western Sydney Wanderers have the joint-best away record in the league having garnered 20 points from 10 games. This bodes well for them considering the away side's recent record in this fixture.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals