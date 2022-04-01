Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Sydney FC are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Macarthur FC last week and will need to be at their best in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The Wanderers held Melbourne Victory to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 13 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. The Wanderers have managed eight victories against Sydney FC and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Sydney FC struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-W

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Kosta Barbarouses and Adam Le Fondre have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Sydney FC have been plagued by inconsistency this season and cannot afford another run of poor results this month. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also struggled this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

