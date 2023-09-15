Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2023

Sydney FC will take on Western United at the Leichhardt Oval in the Australia Cup on Sunday.

Sydney FC vs Western United Preview

The 2023 Australia Cup has entered the quarterfinal stage, with two fixtures left to play. Melbourne Knights saw off the challenge of Heidelberg United 3–2 while North Eastern MetroStars fell to Melbourne City 2-1. Brisbane Roar will face off against Western Sydney Wanderers while Sydney FC lock horns with Western United.

The Sky Blues defeated second-tier side APIA Leichhardt 2-0 in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. They are pushing for a second title following their 2017 success. Sydney FC and Western United last met in May of this year in an A-League Men contest that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Western United prevailed over second-tier team Gold Coast Knights 2-0 in the previous round to reach this stage. They are yet to win the Cup. In the 2022 edition, they were halted by Sydney United 58 in the round of 16. Western United defeated Sydney FC 1-0 in their first meeting this year.

Western United will head into the clash on the back of three straight wins. They finished seventh in the A-League last season and failed to qualify for the final series. Sydney FC finished in fifth place and made it to the semi-finals of the final series.

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney FC have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five clashes with Western United.

Both teams have met 10 times, with Sydney FC boasting five wins as opposed to three for Western United.

Sydney FC have scored eight goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Western United have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Sydney FC have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches while Western United have won four times and lost once.

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

The difference between the two sides at the moment is that Sydney FC score fewer goals and concede more while Western United are doing the contrary. The cup competition is a one-off clash and so we expect the sides to give their all.

Western United have been impressive in their run to the quarterfinals but they are coming up against a more experienced team.

Sydney FC have displayed maturity and composure so far, which could give them an edge.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Western United

Sydney FC vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sydney FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes