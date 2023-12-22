Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Sydney FC and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday nine fixture on Saturday (December 23rd).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat away to Melbourne Victory last weekend. Daniel Arzani, Zinedine Machach and Bruno Fornaroli all found the back of the net to inspire Melbourne to victory.

Western United, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Brisbane Roar. All three goals came in the second half, with Jay O'Shea putting Brisbane Roar ahead in the 69th minute. Daniel Penha drew the game level from the spot in the 83rd minute while Joshua Risdon scored the match-winner in injury time.

The victory left Western United in 11th spot in the table having garnered six points from eight games. Sydney FC are one spot better off on goal difference, with both sides level on points.

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC have six wins to their name, Western United were victorious on three occasions while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Sydney FC claimed a 3-0 victory in the Australian Cup quarterfinal en-route to winning the tournament.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Western United's victory last weekend ended their six-game losing streak.

Three of Sydney FC's four home league games this term have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Western United have the worst attack and defense in the league with five goals scored and 17 conceded.

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Sydney FC and Western United have struggled throughout the season. Goal difference is all that separates the two sides and both sides will go all out for the victory.

Western United won the Australian Cup to kickstart the season and would have expected to build on this in the league. However, things have not gone to plan for them and they have struggled at both ends of the field.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Western United

Sydney FC vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals