Sydney FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Sydney FC and Western United will trade tackles in an A-League matchday 19 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Perth Glory last weekend. Kosta Barbarouses and Patrick Yazbek scored in either half to inspire their side to glory.

Western United settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Melbourne City in a top-of-the-table clash. Early goals from Leo Lacroix and Rene Krhin helped them take a two-goal lead which was canceled out by strikes from Connor Metcalfe and Jamie Maclaren.

The draw saw them fail to usurp City into the top spot. They currently sit in second place, level on 33 points with Melbourne City. Sydney FC are in sixth spot on 21 points.

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have three wins from their last six matches against Western United. One match ended in a share of the spoils, while Saturday's visitors have two wins to their name.

One of those wins came in their most recent meeting. Steven Lustica's goal midway through the second half helped Western United secure a 1-0 home win last month.

Sydney form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Western United form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sydney FC vs Western United Team News

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Suspension: None

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Suspension: None

Sydney FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Western United's surprise campaign has put them in the running for a maiden league crown and they will be eager to get back to winning ways following their draw with Melbourne City.

The visitors' title charge has been backed by a compact defense that is difficult to breach and we are backing Western United to secure a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sydney FC 0-2 Western United

