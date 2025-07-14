Sydney FC vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Wrexham and Sydney FC go head-to-head at the Allianz Stadium in a thrilling friendly fixture on Tuesday. Phil Parkinson’s men kicked off their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand with a dominant victory over Melbourne Victory and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Australian powerhouse Sydney FC endured an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign as they missed out on a place in the A-League playoffs after finishing seventh in the league table.

Ufuk Talay’s side won 10 of their 26 league matches while losing nine and claiming seven draws to finish with 37 points, one point behind sixth-placed Adelaide United in the final playoff spot.

With their Australian Cup round-of-32 clash against Western United on the horizon, Sydney FC will look to return to action with a morale-boosting result on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, last season was one to remember for Wrexham as they clinched a historic third consecutive promotion in English football to book a spot in the Championship.

Parkinson’s men picked up 27 wins and 11 draws from their 46 League One games last term to collect 92 points and finish second in the standings, five points above third-placed Stockport County outside the automatic promotion places.

Wrexham head into Tuesday’s clash fresh off the back of a 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory in the first game of their pre-season tour and will be looking to build on that result ahead of their first rodeo in the Championship since 1982.

Sydney FC vs Wrexham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sydney FC and Wrexham, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Sydney have won just two of their most recent six matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw since April 9.

Wrexham have lost only one of their last 13 away matches while picking up 10 wins and two draws since the start of February.

Sydney are unbeaten in eight of their nine home games in all competitions since the start of February, claiming four wins and four draws in that time.

Sydney FC vs Wrexham Prediction

Wrexham made light work of Melbourne Victory last time out as they kicked off their pre-season tour, and they will journey to the Allianz Stadium with sky-high confidence.

While we expect Sydney to put up a fight, Parkinson’s men boast a superior squad on paper and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-3 Wrexham

Sydney FC vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wrexham to win

Tip 2: First to score - Wrexham (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Wrexham’s last nine outings)

