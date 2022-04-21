Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Sydney FC lock horns with Yokohama F. Marinos in the third group stage fixture of the AFC Champions League on Friday at the Thống Nhất Stadium.

The A-League side are undefeated in the two games so far, playing out a goalless draw in their campaign opener against Jeonbuk Motors and then dropping points with a 1-1 draw against Hoang Anh Gia Lai on Tuesday.

Yokohama F. Marinos opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over HAGL but fell to a 1-0 defeat to Jeonbuk on Tuesday. Each team is separated perfectly by one point in the league standings from their neighbors, so the qualification spots are still wide open.

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in the AFC Champions League. Sydney FC are without a win against their Japanese rivals, with Yokohama securing a win and playing out a draw in the two group stage fixtures in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Sydney FC form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Sydney FC

Luke Brattan remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured ACL and has not played a game since November. Chris Zuvela was another victim of an ACL injury last year and remains sidelined for the game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

The J1 League side have no reported injuries or suspensions to worry about for the game and Yusuke Nishida remains the only doubt for them at the moment.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: None.

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne (GK); James Donachie, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Connor O'Toole; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Luciano Narsingh; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Tomoki Iwata; Kota Watanabe, Elber, Anderson Lopes; Kota Mizunuma

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Both sides are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Sydney have scored one goal and conceded once in two games while their J1 League counterparts have scored twice and let in two goals in as many games.

The game is not expected to be a high-scoring one. Given Yokohama's solid record against the Australian side, they should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Sydney FC 0-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

