Sydney United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Sydney United and Macarthur will face off against each other at CommBank Stadium in the Australia Cup final on Saturday.

Sydney United vs Macarthur Preview

Sydney United have taken this year’s competition by storm following their fairytale campaign. They became the first National Premier League club to reach the Australia Cup final after edging Brisbane Roar 3-2 in the semi-finals. They were not even the winners of the second-tier league, only finishing in seventh place.

United owe their success thus far to good organization, mostly in the defense. They also boast an excellent and confident goalkeeper who has contributed immensely to their progress in the competition. Macarthur will be the third A-League (top tier) side Sydney United will be facing as they hope to clinch the ultimate prize.

Macarthur are a relatively new club, having been founded five years ago and are yet to win any major titles. However, they finished seventh in the A-League last term, just before the arrival of new coach Dwight Yorke. The former Manchester United forward has adapted quickly to the environment where he spent the 2005-2006 season.

His outfit have been flying high in the Australia Cup. They launched their campaign with a 6-0 win over Newcastle Olympic before crushing Modbury Jets 4-0 to reach the quarterfinals. Wellington Phoenix and Oakleigh Cannons were thrashed 2-0 and 5-2 as the Bulls advanced to the final to face a team widely seen as the underdogs.

Sydney United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting each other for the very first time in any competition.

Sydney United have scored eight goals so far in this year’s Australia Cup and have conceded three times.

Neither of the two sides have won the Australia Cup in their history.

Macarthur have scored a total of 17 goals so far in this year’s competition while conceding just two goals in the process.

Sydney United have won three of their last five matches, losing once and drawing one other game while Macarthur have won four times, losing once.

Sydney United vs Macarthur Prediction

Sydney United will be eying the opportunity to compete in the AFC club competitions – one of the prizes for a win.

Dwight Yorke, the second-ever coach of Macarthur, intends to launch his managerial career with the Australia Cup.

Macarthur are expected to win due to their individual and collective qualities.

Prediction: Sydney United 1-3 Macarthur

Sydney United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sydney United to score - Yes

