Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

Sydney United will take on Monaro Panthers in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Sydney, who compete in NPL NSW, come into this game off a 3-1 win against APIA Liecharddt, their second victory in their last three games.

The visitors, meanwhile, come from National Premier Leagues Capital Football, the premier football competition in Canberra. Monaro sit third in the competition after 14 games.

Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Sydney will undoubtedly go in as the strong favourites.

Sydney United form guide (across competitions): W-L-W-D-L.

Monaro Panthers form guide (across competitions): D-D-W-D-W.

Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers Team News

Sydney United

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Monaro Panthers

The visitors also do not have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers Predicted XIs

Sydney United (4-3-3): Danijel Nizic (GK), Matt Bilic, Jordan Roberts, Jordan Ivancic, Anthony Tomelic, Devante Clut, Tariq Maia, Liam Ivancic, Chris Payne, Taisei Kaneko, Kyle Cimenti.

Monaro Panthers (4-4-2): Jordan Thurtell (GK), Adam De Francesch, David Jenkins, Darren Bailey, Andre Carle, Ben Basser-Silk,Jordan Cachia, Sebastian Woods, Kofi Danning, Zac McLaren, Josh Calabaria.

Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers prediction

This game undoubtedly favours Sydney United, who play in the stronger competition - NPL New South Wales. They also have a better squad and are expected to make the next round of the competition.

Monaro Panthers, despite their strong performance so far in Canberra's premier division, face a tall task to negotiate a formidable opponent away from home. Monaro will have to keep Sydney's attack at bay to have any chance of pulling off an upset.

Nevertheless, Sydney are expected to win and progress to the Round of 16.

Prediction: Sydney United 3-1 Monaro Panthers.

