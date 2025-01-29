Sydney vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Sydney welcome Adelaide United to the Sydney Football Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts have six wins in 15 games and are seventh in the points table. Adelaide are second with 28 points, two fewer than leaders Auckland, but have a game in hand.

The Sky Blues are winless in three games. They suffered their second consecutive loss in their previous outing, falling to a 2-0 loss at Melbourne Victory. They failed to score for the second time in three matches.

Adelaide, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025. Their winning streak ended after three games last time around, in a 2-2 draw with Auckland in a top-of-the-table clash. Substitute Archie Goodwin was the hero with two late goals.

Sydney vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 65 times across competitions, with Sydney leading 27-24.

Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Sky Blues (32 goals in 15 games) have the best goalscoring record in A-League this season. Adelaide have the second-best record, scoring 31 goals in 13 games.

Sydney have lost one of their last 11 home games in the fixture. They have scored two goals apiece in their last eight home meetings against Adelaide.

Adelaide have a 100% away record in the A-League this season, scoring 16 times in six games.

Three of their last six meetings have ended in draws, including a 3-3 stalemate in the reverse fixture in December.

Sydney vs Adelaide United Prediction

Sydney have conceded eight goals in their last three meetings against Adelaide. They have scored at least thrice in their last six A-League home games.

Adelaide, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four league games in 2025, winning three, scoring nine times and conceding six. They have won their six away games in the A-League this season.

Both teams are well-rested and are expected to field strong XIs. Adelaide, though, have an impressive away record and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney 1-2 Adelaide

Sydney vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

