Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Sydney will welcome Brisbane Roar to the Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league games, recording four wins. They met local rivals the Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League last week, registering a 4-1 away triumph. Rhyan Grant broke the deadlock in the third minute, Fábio Gomes bagged a brace, and Róbert Mak added a goal in the second half.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, as Marco Rojas' brace and Thomas Waddingham's second-half strike helped them register a 3-2 home win over Melbourne Victory.

With three wins in their last four league games, the hosts have climbed to fifth place in the league standings, improving upon their chances of finishing in the top four. The visitors are in seventh place, with 25 points, trailing the hosts by five points.

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 64 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 23-21 lead in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with three wins for the hosts and just one game going the visitors' way.

They have met twice in the A-League this season, with one win apiece for either side.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 11 league outings, recording seven wins.

Brisbane Roar have suffered five consecutive losses in away games in the A-League, conceding 18 goals and scoring five times.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 37 goals in 19 games. The visitors have scored 35 goals but have the worst defensive record, conceding 44 goals in 20 games.

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The Sky Blues head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten run and will look to continue that form. They have won four of their last five home games in the league, scoring 14 goals, and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against Brisbane, though three games have ended in draws.

Captain Luke Brattan returns to the fold after serving a suspension last week but Jack Rodwell is expected to sit this one out as he is said to be dealing with an illness.

The Roar have fared decently in the league recently, suffering just one loss in their last five league games. They have scored 12 goals in their last four league outings and will look to build on their goalscoring form. Nonetheless, they have suffered five consecutive losses in away games, which is cause for concern.

Defender Scott Neville was injured in training last week, sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, and is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering the home advantage for Sydney and Brisbane's poor away form in the league, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fábio Gomes to score or assist any time - Yes