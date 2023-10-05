Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Sydney will go head-to-head against Brisbane Roar in the 2023 Australia Cup final at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Sydney are 2017 champions and finished as the runners-up in 2016 and 2018. Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, have reached the final for the first time in history.

Sydney defeated A-League rivals Melbourne City in the semi-finals, as goals from Patrick Wood and Joe Lolley helped them record a 2-1 win in a closely contested match.

Brisbane overcame second-tier side Melbourne Knights in the semi-final last month as 18-year-old striker Thomas Waddingham scored the only goal of the match in the 18th minute.

Both teams are set to lock horns in the 2023-24 A-League later this month. Sydney will play Melbourne City in their campaign opener while Brisbane will face Macarthur.

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times in all competitions since. They have met four times in the Australia Cup as well. The two teams have contested these games closely, with Brisbane Roar having a narrow 20-18 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

Sydney are unbeaten in their two meetings against the Roar in 2023, recording a 2-0 away win in the 2022-23 A-League and playing a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Brisbane have the upper hand in the four Australia Cup meetings, recording two wins. Sydney have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

Nine of the last 11 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Brisbane have outscored Sydney 13-10 in the four Australia Cup games leading to the final, though both teams have conceded four goals in these games.

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The Sky Blues have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions, with that loss coming against Melbourne City in the A-League Final Series semi-finals. They have scored at least two goals in nine games in that period and will look to build on that form in this match.

Sydney coach Steve Corica opted for a young squad in the semi-final and got the desired result. With no fresh injury concerns, he is likely to stick with a similar starting XI in the final.

The Roar have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in the Australia Cup and scored fewer than three goals for the first time in the competition in the 1-0 win in the semi-finals.

Ross Aloisi has enjoyed a winning start to his career as the head coach for Brisbane and will look to add the club's first Silverware since 2014. Henry Hore is available after serving a suspension and should start here.

Both teams head into the match in great form, so experience could be a factor that might prove to be the difference here. Considering Sydney's good record in knockout games, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Sydney vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joe Lolley to score or assist any time - Yes