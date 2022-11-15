Sydney vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

Sydney will welcome Celtic to the Sydney Football Stadium in a club friendly on Thursday (November 17).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers at the same venue in the Australian A-League last week. Kusini Yengi scored the winner in the 70th minute.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. David Cancola gave the visitors a shock lead in the 50th minute, but goals from David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic helped the hosts turn the game around.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



Ticket and Ange Postecoglou and the Bhoys are on their way to Australia with just a few days to go before the opening fixture of the inaugural #SydneySuperCup Ticket and #CelticTV info Ange Postecoglou and the Bhoys are on their way to Australia with just a few days to go before the opening fixture of the inaugural #SydneySuperCup🍀Ticket and #CelticTV info ⤵

The Scottish champions have two friendlies lined up during the FIFA World Cup break. They are due to face English side Everton three days after their clash with Sydney.

Sydney vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two team.

Sydney are on a two-game losing streak domestically, winning just twice in six league games.

Celtic have won four of their last five games across competitions.

Sydney's first eight games of the season across competitions have witnessed both teams scoring and have produced at least three goals before their defeat against WS Wanderers.

Eight of Celtic's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Sydney have not won any of their four home games across competitions this season in regulation time.

Sydney vs Celtic Prediction

Thursday's game will pit two teams who have had contrasting fortunes domestically this season. While Celtic look on course to defend their league crown, Sydney have had an indifferent start to the season.

With both teams having players called up for the World Cup in Qatar, the game might offer an opportunity for fringe players to be tested.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



In some testing conditions, Ante Juric gave minutes to each player which gave him plenty to think about, ahead of Sunday's opener



Goals: Mackenzie Hawkesby & Jynaya Dos Santos On Saturday afternoon, our girls played a behind closed doors friendly against @NewcastleJetsFC In some testing conditions, Ante Juric gave minutes to each player which gave him plenty to think about, ahead of Sunday's openerGoals: Mackenzie Hawkesby & Jynaya Dos Santos On Saturday afternoon, our girls played a behind closed doors friendly against @NewcastleJetsFC ✈️In some testing conditions, Ante Juric gave minutes to each player which gave him plenty to think about, ahead of Sunday's opener 💭Goals: Mackenzie Hawkesby & Jynaya Dos Santos https://t.co/RNIg3v2CAt

A high-scoring game can be expected considering the low stakes involved, so the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Celtic

Sydney vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes