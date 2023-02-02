Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Sydney FC will play host to Central Coast Mariners at Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Preview

Following a three-match winless streak, Sydney got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away victory over Melbourne Victory on Thursday. The result moved the hosts to the eighth spot but level on 17 points with ninth-placed Newcastle Jets. Sydney have so far won five games, drawn two, and lost seven through 14 matches.

The Sky Blues hold the record for the number of titles won in the Premiership (4) and Championship (5). However, they have been unsuccessful of late, finishing eighth last season. Sydney blinked first when the two sides met last, with Central Coast Mariners winning 2-1. Sydney have claimed bragging rights in the past as well.

The visitors wasted the opportunity to reduce the gap from top spot after dropping points at home against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, much to the disappointment of coach Nick Montgomery, who, however, promised to make amends in Central Coast Mariners’ next game.

Mariners sit second with 23 points – five behind the leaders Melbourne City, who have one game in hand. Three teams – Western Sydney (21), Wellington (21), and Adelaide United (20) - are hot on the heels of the visitors. To keep their place, Central Coast Mariners are left with little choice other than a win.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five meetings with Central Coast Mariners.

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Central Coast Mariners at home.

Sydney have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Central Coast Mariners have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Central Coast Mariners have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Joe Lolley, Robert Mak and Adam Le Fondre have each scored four times so far. They remain the main attacking threat for the hosts.

With seven goals and three assists, Jason Cummings remains unstoppable. However, Brazilian striker Matheus Moresche will miss the action due to injury.

With each side bent on keeping their place, the clash will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Sydney 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Central Coast Mariners to score - Yes

