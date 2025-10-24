Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Sydney will welcome the Central Coast Mariners to Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The Mariners got their campaign underway with a win while the hosts suffered a defeat in their campaign opener.

The Sky Blues met Adelaide United last week and suffered a 2-1 away loss. After a goalless first half, Adelaide scored twice in quick succession after the break to take a comfortable lead. Joe Lolley scored a consolation goal for the Sky Blues in stoppage time.

The visitors played out a five-goal thriller against the Newcastle Jets in their campaign opener, recording a narrow 3-2 win. They scored twice in quick succession in the first half, and Nicholas Duarte added the decisive goal in stoppage time, after Newcastle's Eli Adams failed to score from the penalty spot late in the second half.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 58 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 29 wins. The Mariners have 17 wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

The hosts have lost their last three A-League games, conceding eight goals while scoring just twice.

The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last six home games in the A-League. They have scored at least three goals in three games in that period.

Central Coast Mariners are winless on their travels across all competitions since January.

The last nine regular-season A-League meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with six wins for the hosts.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Sky Blues suffered a third consecutive league defeat last week and will look to bounce back in this home game. Notably, all three losses were registered away from home. They have scored at least three goals in 11 of their last 16 home games across all competitions.

The Mariners returned to winning ways after four games in the A-League last week, and will look to continue that winning form here. They have failed to score in four of their last five competitive away games, which is a cause for concern.

The Sky Blues have won their last four home meetings against the visitors in the A-League regular season, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

