Sydney vs Kaya prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Sydney FC will host Kaya at the Leichhardt Oval Stadium in an AFC Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to WS Wanderers in the Australian A-League on Saturday. Temer Hemed and Keanu Baccus scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Kaya have not been in action since securing a 1-0 victory over Azkals in the final of the Filipino Copa Paulino Alcantara. Kenshiro Daniels scored the winning goal in the 47th minute to guide the Lions to their second triumph in the competition.

The winner of this tie will secure automatic qualification to the group stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League. They would have been paired with Chagnchun Yatai in the next round but the CSL outfit withdrew from the competition.

Sydney vs Kaya Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and they will each go all out for the win to book their spot in the group stage.

Sydney FC are currently on a five-game winless run in the league which has put them in danger of missing out on the playoff. Kaya lost all six of their group stage matches in the AFC Champions League last season.

Sydney FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Kaya form guide: - N/A - previous game in November

Sydney vs Kaya Team News

Sydney FC

The hosts have a number of injury concerns to worry about. Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan and Chris Zuvela are all unavailable due to injuries. Furthermore, Patrick Yazbek and Calem Nieuwenhof have also been ruled out.

Mustafa Amini has made a return from his injury spell and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Luke Brattan, Patrick Yazbek, Michael Zullo, Calem Nieuwenhof, Chris Zuvela

Suspension: None

Kaya

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. However, Simone Rota and Masanari Omura are suspended due to the red cards they received in their final group stage game last season.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Simone Rota, Masanari Omura

Sydney vs Kaya Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne (GK); Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Max Burgess, Milos Ninkovic; Adam Le Fondre, Bobo

Kaya Predicted XI (4-5-1): Zach Banzon (GK); Shirmar Felongco, Marco Casambre, Javier Gayoso, Audie Menzi; Dylan De Bruycker, Ryo Fujii, Marwin Angeles, Daizo Horikoshi, Eric Giganto; Kenshiro Daniels

Sydney vs Kaya Prediction

Sydney FC are favorites in the game and home advantage also gives them an extra edge. Despite their poor recent form, the hosts still have an edge over Kaya in that the Filipinos have not been in competitive action for over three months.

In light of this, they might struggle to match the standards of their more established hosts and we are backing Sydney FC to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sydney 2-0 Kaya

