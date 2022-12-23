Sydney vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24th 2022

Sydney will entertain New South Wales-based rivals Macarthur at the Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over the reigning champions Melbourne City a fortnight ago but fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Central Coast Mariners last week.

Paulo Retre opened the scoring for them in the 11th minute, but Central Coast overturned the deficit in the first half, thanks to goals from Marco Túlio and Dan Hall in three minutes.

Macarthur returned to winning ways last time around as a goal from Bachana Arabuli helped them to a 1-0 win over Perth Glory last Sunday. Macarthur are in fifth place in the league table with 11 points to their name. The hosts are in ninth place in the league table, though only a point separates the two teams in the standings.

Sydney vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times across all competitions, with all but one of the meetings taking place in the A-League. Sydney have been the dominant side in these games and enjoy a 4-2 lead in wins, while just one game has ended in a draw.

Sydney recorded a 3-2 win when they last met in the league at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in October and the meeting at Saturday's venue last season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sydney are undefeated in their last four games against the visitors, scoring at least two goals in these games.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sydney have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 15 goals in eight games. They also boast the fourth-best attacking record in the A-League with 14 goals to their name.

Sydney vs Macarthur Prediction

Sydney have just one win at home this season but have scored two goals in three of the four games in that period. The are likely to find the back of the net in this game as well.

The Bulls have picked up two wins in their last three league games and, interestingly, both of their wins against Sydney have come at Saturday's venue. Taking into consideration the current form of the two teams and the recent history between the two sides, a win for the hosts seems likely.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Macarthur

Sydney vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sydney to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

