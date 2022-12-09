Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Sydney will welcome reigning champions Melbourne City to the Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The two teams are resuming their league campaigns after roughly four weeks as players start to rejoin their teams following their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sydney have lost their last two league outings and suffered a 1-0 home defeat against local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers last time around. Despite their losses, they are in sixth place in the league table and have seven points to their name.

Melbourne City have kicked off their title defense strongly and are at the top of the league table with 16 points to their name. They have recorded two wins in a row and in their previous outing, defeated the Newcastle Jets 2-1 in their away game thanks to goals from Jamie Maclaren and Richard van der Venne.

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



When YOU supported them for the



Now, you get to see them LIVE in .



Grab your tickets NOW ahead of the season's return!



🎟️: 20 of our finest past & present lit up the @FIFAWorldCup When YOU supported them for the @Socceroos , you packed out live sites, venues & a stadiumNow, you get to see them LIVE inGrab your tickets NOW ahead of the season's return!🎟️: bit.ly/3VDvpsS 20 of our finest past & present lit up the @FIFAWorldCup 🌟 When YOU supported them for the @Socceroos, you packed out live sites, venues & a stadium 🔥Now, you get to see them LIVE in 🇦🇺.Grab your tickets NOW ahead of the season's return!🎟️:bit.ly/3VDvpsS https://t.co/vxUbpITIkr

Sydney vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times across all competitions. These games have been contested closely between the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 14-13 lead in wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

Manchester City are undefeated in their last five meetings against the hosts, picking up four wins in that period. This will be the third meeting between the two teams in 2022 and Melbourne City have recorded a 6-1 win on aggregates in the two games since.

Melbourne have the best-attacking record in A-League, scoring 14 goals in six games. They also have the best defensive record, conceding four goals in six games.

Sydney have scored a respectable 11 goals in six games but have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 12 goals in these games.

Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction

Sydney have conceded at least two goals in four of their six league games and might struggle to keep a clean sheet in this game as well. Melbourne have scored at least two goals in their six league games this term and are expected to continue their goalscoring form here.

Taking the form and recent history of the two teams into consideration, an easy win for the visitors seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Sydney 1-2 Melbourne City

Sydney vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score at any time - Yes

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes