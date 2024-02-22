Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Sydney FC welcome Melbourne City to the Sydney Football Stadium for an Australia A League round 18 clash on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 win over Adelaide United at the same venue last weekend. Robert Mak and Fabio Gomes scored in either half, while

Javi Lopez scored a late consolation strike for Adelaide in injury time. Melbourne, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to city rivals Melbourne Victory.

The draw left the City Boys in seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 22 points from 17 games. Sydney, meanwhile, are fifth with 26 points to show for their efforts after 17 outings.

Sydney vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides, who have 16 wins apiece.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw Melbourne claim a 2-0 home win.

Sydney's last five games have produced over 9.5 corners.

Melbourne's last five away games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Melbourne have won just one of their last six games, losing four.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Eight of Sydney's last nine league games have had goals at both ends.

Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction

Sydney have gone five games without defeat in the league. They have won their last four home games and have scored at least twice in five of their last six games at home.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are in contrasting form and have struggled in front of goal on their travels. They have scored 10 goals in eight away games, and their lack of firepower could be detrimental to their chances of making the playoffs.

Sydney's games tend to be high-scoring, and this trend could continue. Expect the hosts to claim all three points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sydney 3-1 Melbourne

Sydney vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners