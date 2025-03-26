Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Sydney will welcome Melbourne City to Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts are seventh in the league table with 30 points, four fewer than fourth-placed City.

The Sky Blues have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They played Wellington Phoenix before the international break and were held to a 1-1 draw. Adrian Segecic gave them the lead in the seventh minute, and Kosta Barbarouses pulled Phoenix level in the 38th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in the league end after four games in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Newcastle Jets. They also failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to return to winning ways here.

Sydney vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 45 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 17-16 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their last six meetings against City, with that triumph registered away from home in the Australia Cup in 2023.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 18 goals in 20 games.

Sydney are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions, with three ending in draws.

Melbourne City have won just one of their last seven A-League away games, suffering three losses.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games across all competitions.

City have failed to score in four of their last eight league games and have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Sydney vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last three A-League home games, playing out two consecutive draws. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, with two ending in 1-1 draws.

City failed to score for the first time in five games earlier this month and will look to bounce back here. After consecutive losses in their first three away games of the year, they are unbeaten in their last two and registered a 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in their last away game in February.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Sydney 1-1 Melbourne City

Sydney vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

