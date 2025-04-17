Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Sydney will host Newcastle Jets at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league of late and will need to be more consistent in the final games of the regular season if they are to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

They played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders Auckland in their last league outing, squandering a two-goal lead handed to them by Adrian Segecic before crashing out of the AFC Champions League Two on Tuesday following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Singaporean side Lion City Sailors.

Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, remain hopeful of securing playoff football, although that now looks too little, too late. They enjoyed an emphatic return to winning ways last time out as they thrashed 10-man Central Coast Mariners 6-0 on home turf, featuring goals from four different players, including Eli Adam,s who netted a brace.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit ninth in the league standings with 29 points and cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to finish in the top six at the end of the regular season.

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Sydney and Newcastle. The hosts have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won just 11 times.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Sydney have scored 49 goals in the Australian top flight this season. Only Western United (50) and Western Sydney Wanderers (52) have managed more.

Ad

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Sky Blues' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last eight home games and will head into this one as favorites.

The Jets also saw their latest result snap a three-game winless run, and they will be keen to build on that here. They are, however, winless on their last four trips to the Allianz Stadium and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sydney to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More