Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Sydney will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts lost 4-3 to Adelaide United in their previous outing, which was their seventh loss of the season, after which they dropped to ninth place in the standings.

Anthony Caceres broke the deadlock in the seventh minute to help Sydney take the lead but Adelaide produced a remarkable comeback, scoring four goals without a reply between the 24th and 73rd minute, with Hiroshi Ibusuki bagging a hat-trick.

Joe Lolley gave a little hope to Sydney, as he scored twice after the 76th minute but fell just short of helping his side earn a point from the match. It was their first loss after three consecutive wins and they'll look to bounce back here.

The visitors are winless in their two games this year and lost 3-2 to Brisbane Roar on Sunday. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos opened the scoring in the 18th minute and Phillip Cancar restored their lead in the 65th minute after Jay O'Shea equalized in the 61st minute.

Brisbane scored twice within eight minutes late in the match to complete a comeback win and climbed to eighth place in the league table.

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two New South Wales-based rivals have crossed paths 58 ties across all competitions since 2005. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 33 wins to their name. The visitors have 12 wins in this fixture and 13 games have ended in draws.

Sydney secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording 2-0 wins in home and away games.

Both teams have scored 20 goals in 12 games in the league this season. Newcastle Jets have a slightly better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (23).

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Sky Blues lost for the first time after three consecutive matches on Saturday, though they were able to score three goals in that loss and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. They have recorded wins in their last two home games in the A-League, scoring seven goals, and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

At home, they have suffered just one loss in their last 13 meetings against Newcastle, scoring at least two goals in 10 games in that period, and are strong favorites.

The Jets have just one win in their last five games across all competitions. They have two wins in their last 10 away games in the A-League, conceding at least two goals in seven games in that period, and might struggle here.

Considering the Sky Blues' impressive home record in this fixture and current goalscoring form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Sydney vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joe Lolley to score or assist any time - Yes