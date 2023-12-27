Sydney vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Sydney will entertain league leaders Wellington Phoenix at the Allianz Stadium in their final A-League match of the year on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, registering a 4-2 home win over Western United. Fábio Gomes and Jack Rodwell scored in the first and second halves respectively while Joe Lolley bagged a brace. Interestingly, they have seen conclusive results in their nine league games thus far, recording three wins and suffering six losses.

The visitors maintained their pole position in the league table last week, with a 2-0 win over third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers. It was a close game and was inching towards ending in a goalless draw but Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Old scored in injury time to pull off an incredible triumph for the visitors.

With that win, they opened up a three-point lead over second-placed Melbourne Victory. They have an 11-point advantage over the hosts, who are in 10th place in the table.

Sydney vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 51 times in all competitions since 2007. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 26-18 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts and secured a league double last season, recording 1-0 wins in the home and away games.

Two of Sydney's three wins in the A-League this season have come at home. They have won seven of their last four home meetings against Wellington Phoenix.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding seven goals in nine games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league outings.

Sydney vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Sky Blues returned to winning and goalscoring ways after two consecutive defeats in their previous outing and will look to build on that form in this match. They suffered their first home loss against the visitors since 2018 in March and failed to score for the first time at home against them since 2015.

Head coach Ufuk Talay will look to improve upon that record in this match. He will face his former employers for the first time since parting ways with them at the end of the last season, so the match has special significance for him.

The Yellow Army have lost just once in the A-League this season. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games this term, recording two wins in a row, after they drew their first two away games

Interestingly, they have kept three clean sheets in four away games this season. Giancarlo Italiano will face his former mentor and is expected to field a strong starting XI for the trip across the Tasman Sea.

Though Sydney have a strong home record against the league leaders, they have been inconsistent this season. With that in mind and considering the visitors' unbeaten away run and defensive form, we back Wellington to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sydney 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Sydney vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kosta Barbarouses to score or assist any time - Yes