Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Sydney will host Western Sydney Wanderers at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 A-League campaign. The home side have had a slow start to the second half of their season but remain fifth in the league table with 24 points from 16 matches as they gear up for another edition of the Sydney Derby.

They returned to winning ways last time out with a clinical 4-1 home victory over in-form Adelaide United featuring goals from four different players including former Nottingham Forest man Joe Lolley, who opened the scoring in the first half.

Western Sydney Wanderers have had mixed results this season but continue their push for the finals series. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over last-placed Brisbane Roar last weekend, with Bulgaria international Bozhidar Kraev heading home the sole goal of the contest just eight minutes after kick-off.

The visitors sit three places and three points behind their city rivals in the league table, although they have played a game fewer.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Sydney and Western Sydney. The home side have won half of those contests while the visitors have won 11 times with their other nine matchups ending in draws.

The Sky Blues have won their last four games in this fixture.

The Wanderers are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Sydney are the highest-scoring side in the Australian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 36.

Both sides have conceded 27 goals in the A-League this season. Only Brisbane Roar (31) and Perth Glory (39) have shipped more.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Sky Blues' latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have won four of their last five games at the Allianz Stadium and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Western Sydney also returned to winning ways last time out following consecutive defeats on home turf. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sydney 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sydney to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

