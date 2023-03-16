Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Sydney will entertain rivals Western Sydney Wanderers at Allianz Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are in sixth place in the league table and in their previous outing, they suffered a narrow 1-0 away defeat against Wellington Phoenix. It was their second defeat in three games.

Western Sydney Wanderers saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last week as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat against Perth Glory. Both teams had a player sent off in the game and Perth Glory were able to record a win thanks to Aaron McEneff's last-gasp goal.

With just six games left to play in the regular season, both teams will be looking to finish in the top six of the league table to secure their place in the championship stage.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 34th edition of the Sydney Derby. The hosts have been the better side in these games with 15 wins to their name. The visitors have nine wins to their name and nine games have ended in draws.

They have met twice this season in the A-League already, with both teams recording 1-0 away wins.

Western Sydney Wanderers recorded a 1-0 win at Saturday's venue when the two teams met in November, which was their first away win against Sydney since 2021.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Interestingly, both teams have failed to score in three games in that period.

Sydney are unbeaten in their last three home games while the visitors are winless in their last seven away games in the league.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the A-League, conceding just 18 goals in 20 games, though Sydney have outscored them 28-27 in these games.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Sky Blues have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in four of their last five games. At home, they have struggled in front of goal in recent games, failing to score in two of their last five outings.

The visitors are winless in their travels since December, though they have scored seven goals in their last four away games. We expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and, considering the current form of the two teams, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sydney 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score or assist any time - Yes

