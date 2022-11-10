Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

In their final A-League game before the FIFA World Cup, Sydney will entertain local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday (November 12). Apart from the three points up for grabs, there are also the bragging rights to take home for the winner.

Sydney saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Brisbane Roar. Brisbane took a two-goal lead after 12 minutes. Anthony Caceres halved the deficit for Sydney before Josh Brindell-South's second-half strike condemned them to a loss. Top-scorer Robert Mak failed to make an impact and will look to score here.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney saw their unbeaten start to their campaign end with a 3-0 home defeat to Central Coast Mariners at the weekend.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 31 times across competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 14-8 lead in wins, while the remaining nine games have ended in draws.

Sydney are unbeaten at home against the Wanderers in their last three meetings and have lost just once since 2014 against their upcoming opponents.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Sydney have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding as many, which is the second-worst defensive record in the league.

The Wanderers have scored just five goals, which is the second-worst attacking record in the league, but have a robust defensive record, conceding just four goals.

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Sky Blues are winless at home in the A-League this season but have scored two goals in two games, so they could enjoy a prolific outing here. They are also unbeaten in their last three home games against the Wanderers, so a defeat seems unlikely.

Wanderers are in second place in the standings despite scoring just five goals and will look to put in another solid defensive display. Both teams conceded three goals in their last outing, so the odds of a clean sheet for either team are low.

As this is the final league game before the World Cup, both teams are expected to go all in, and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sydney 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sydney to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Robert Mak to score any time - Yes

